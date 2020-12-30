Airport starts checking for negative COVID-19 tests

Eindhoven Airport started checking passengers COVID-19 forms yesterday.

Passengers have to be able to prove they’ve tested negative when they land at the airport. This rule has been implemented across the Netherlands. The Southeast Brabant Regional Safety Council is carrying out these random checks.

“The military police was doing this for passengers coming from countries subject to passport control. Now we’re doing so for people coming from an EU country,” the council’s Lies Janssen says.

Taking no action yet

If someone doesn’t have a negative test result, they can’t be stopped from leaving the airport. “The main purpose is to determine if the system works. If a passenger doesn’t have any proof of a negative test, we take note of that.”

“In that case, we have to allow that person to leave. We will be consulting with the ministry soon. Then we’ll look into whether follow-up steps are necessary,” says Lies.

According to Eindhoven Airport, ten incoming flights were scheduled for yesterday. These are mainly flights from Eastern and Southern European countries. People have to have proof of being tested and found not to have COVID-19 no longer than 72 hours before they land. That’s according to the Dutch government.

