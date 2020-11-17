All GLOW products to be recycled

For three days, Eindhoven enjoyed the largest light art work in the world. The bright red balloons, “the dots”, came down on Monday.

It was quite a difficult job. Soldiers, volunteers and the men from the Lichtjes route helped in doing this. This time, people could see almost a thousand balloons at six hundred locations.

Because Glow wants to be a sustainable festival, they are not going to throw away anything. Both the balloons and the cables are going to be reused. “Balloons are made of natural materials. They are reused in works of art and later as compost,” says Tom Weerts of Glow.

The tens of thousands of liters of helium will go back to the TU/e. Weerts: “Helium is a sparing natural product, you have to be careful about that”.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.