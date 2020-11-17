Taartrovers Film Festival in Natlab Eindhoven

Taartrovers Film Festival is starting from 27 to 30 December in Natlab Eindhoven.

During those days, children can watch film screenings. They can go to the ‘Playground of the Imagination’. It is a play environment with all kinds of activities to stimulate their imagination and senses.

The films are screening for the first time in the Netherlands. Taartrovers are inventors and creators of culture for young children. They do this on their own initiative. Or, if commissioned by museums, festivals, schools, municipalities and companies.

At Taartrovers children from 2 to 9 years discover the power of film and imagination in a playful way. Tickets will soon be for sale via:

https://www.taartrovers.nl/filmfestival/nl/steden/eindhoven-2020 en op www.natlab.nl.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta