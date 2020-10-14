Waalre council crisis laid to rest

The Waalre town council won’t hear any more about how the quarrel between the Mayor and councillors began or what it was all about.

In his final report, Acting Mayor, Jan Boelhouwer, deliberately puts an end to the argument. According to him, it’s no longer relevant. The council’s already resigned, and it’s, therefore, not important anymore. “It’s fueling the flames, rather than putting them out.”

Boelhouwer has been at his post in Waalre for seven weeks now. His task – put things in order and to investigate the problems. But his final report is deliberately vague, placing the blame at everyone’s feet.

When he began, Boelhouwer never expected the crisis to be on such a scale. He didn’t see the Municipal Board’s coming either. He thinks it’s a noble step on their part.

Only one reason

That, however, doesn’t solve the problem. Boelhouwer, therefore, only mentions one thing specifically as the cause of the crisis. And that’s the quarrelling between the councillors.

It’s a complicated issue to solve. Boelhouwer calls on the town’s residents to be more active in their municipality’s politics. They should study the council and what you vote for.

A fresh look is needed. The locum Mayor thinks it’s a good sign that the council is looking for new councillors together. But he still needs to see how that will go. “The proof of the pudding is in the eating,” Boelhouwer says.

“So, people can talk the talk. But, it’ll only become a reality if they start to behave accordingly.” The past is over, and Boelhouwer only wants to look to the future. Waalre’s best interest is what it’s all about in the end.

Source: Studio040

