Water company to be renewed, made greener

Brabant Water, the purification company on Antoon Coolenlaan, will completely renovate its location in the coming years.

The company will preserve the characteristic water globes, but many other things will be overhauled. The current installations are almost 50 years old and in need of renovation. And with this renewal, the company wants to make them more sustainable too.

For example, the drinking water process will be more energy-efficient. The new purification building will have green roofs too. Brabant Water will also focus more on biodiversity will during the site’s redevelopment. The site is to become the company’s ‘green flagship’.

Saving water too

They are making efforts to save water. The company currently discharge rinse water into the sewerage system. That costs some 400,000 litres of water per year – at a production rate of 25 billion litres. The company wants to reduce that to zero.

Brabant Water is the largest groundwater purification in the Netherlands. It supplies some 150,000 people with drinking water. People from all over the region receive water from the plant. Those include Eindhoven, Veldhoven, Waalre, Valkenswaard, Nuenen and Geldrop-Mierlo.

The work should be completed around 2025.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven