Judge lowers COVID-19 fines

An Eindhoven judge has reduced two COVID-19 fines.

They are now at amounts that will apply under the new coronavirus law. Two men from Nuenen had been fined €390 for violating the 1.5 m rule. Yesterday (Tuesday), the judge reduced that amount to €95.

A 19-year-old man from Nuenen was fined for standing too close to others in April. He had been at a hangout near a sports hall in his hometown. Another man received a fine when he was fishing right next to someone at a pond.

The judge took into account that the proposal to lower these fines would be adopted. He, therefore, decided to do this for the two men. The regional court in Arnhem decided last week to lower 14 other coronavirus fines as well.

The Dutch House of Representatives adopted the temporary COVID-19 law on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven