Stedelijk College begins new International programme

The Dutch bilingual department at the Stedelijk College Eindhoven, Henegouwenlaan is going to start the “Tweetalig Internationale Programme” (TIP). This program started from the school year 2020-2021.

This will benefit the students with an international educational background. Its an educational program that will enhance their Dutch language skills and abilities. This shall help to cope, and even excel in the Dutch educational system. Also, this shall enable them to obtain their Dutch High school Diploma (tvwo, thavo, vwo or havo).

To qualify for this program: A student will need: