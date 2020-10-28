NXP performing better

Things are looking up for NXP again. This Eindhoven-based computer chip manufacturer took a knock earlier this year.

That was due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, now, it can once again present good quarterly results. The results are almost at the same level as before.

The company’s revenues have risen by 25% to $2.26 billion in the last three months. This brings the turnover back to the level of the same period the previous year. Profits also rose sharply last quarter, to $586 million. That is about $100 million less than the 2019 Q3.

The chips for particularly the car industry, sold well. The phone chip department also did brisk business.

NXP is satisfied with the upturn after a difficult period in the spring. The computer chip maker also expects further growth in the coming period. According to management, the markets are recovering. There’s plenty of demand for the company’s new products too.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven