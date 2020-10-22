Houben Worstenbrood files for bankruptcy

After becoming a household name in Eindhoven and its surroundings, Houben Worstenbrood was forced to file for bankruptcy this week.

Brothers Lucas and Bart Houben had opened a new store on Willemstraat in the city centre just six months ago.

Besides individual sales, Houben supplied company canteens, petrol stations, schools, sports canteens, and events. However, demand took a nosedive as more and more people work from home due to the ongoing pandemic.

Laying off their 15 employees was especially difficult for the two brothers. “A while ago we had to let some people go, but telling everyone this was the end on Monday was very difficult”, said Bart Houben.

Future plans remain unclear, although a “slimmed-down relaunch” may be on the cards, according to Bart Houben.