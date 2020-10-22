Driver causes major damage to Flying Pins

A driver crashed into the Flying Pins on John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

The drive sustained head injuries as a result of the crash. A tow truck managed to pull the car out from one of the pins.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg created the Flying Pins artwork more than 20 years ago. It was unveiled in May 2000. Various entrepreneurs, institutions and businesses in the Eindhoven region jointly funded the project.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman