Brabant hospitals cut off 40% of ‘normal care’

Hospitals in Brabant are experiencing increased corona pressure every day. They are now forced to further downsize regular care by 40%. This move aims to free up capacity for sick corona patients.

There are major concerns about the rapid increase in corona patients requiring hospital care. For example, there are 98 more patients in the hospital on Wednesday than last Friday. If the trend continues, hospitals will soon have to cancel more ordinary care. On Wednesday, there are 321 patients with coronavirus. The number is over half of the number during the big peak this spring when almost all planned care was cancelled.