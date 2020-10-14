Birding groups merge

Two birding associations are to become one.

De Edelzanger in Aalst and the Waalre Vogelvrienden will now be known as De Edelzanger Vogelvereniging. The association now has 38 members. They keep and breed hundreds of different species of birds.

“We have quite a few European bird species breeders in our association,” an association spokesperson says. “But our members also breed canaries, tropical birds, parakeets and parrots. They have fruit and insect eaters too.”

Every year they hold an exhibition at De Pracht in Waalre. There they award prizes to the most beautiful birds.

