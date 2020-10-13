The Netherlands in partial lockdown; face masks urgently advised

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced new, strict measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in a press conference on Tuesday evening.

Corona infections are rising sharply in the Netherlands. “We’re going for a partial lockdown,” said PM Rutte. “People will have to limit their contacts and movement needs to be less.”

The catering industry is going to completely shut down. According to Prime Minister Rutte, the complete closure of the hotel and catering industry is a hard decision for entrepreneurs. “But we can’t ignore it,” he said at the press conference.

The following measures will be introduced for a period of four weeks. They apply from Wednesday evening from ten o’clock:

Wearing non-medical facemask is “urgently advised” (until made legally mandatory) in indoor public areas and public transport for people aged 13 and over.

Cafes, bars, and restaurants will be fully closed, other than take away services. Hotels will be allowed to cater to their own guests.

The sale of alcohol and soft drugs is no longer allowed after eight o’clock in the evening.

Traveling by public transport is only allowed if it is strictly necessary.

Adults are not allowed to practice amateur sports with more than four people. For children and adolescents, the competition will be stopped.

You may receive three guests per day at home.

A group may consist of a maximum of four people from different households, indoors (not at home), and outdoors.

The rules about working from home will be tightened.

For all indoor spaces, 30 people per room may be admitted. No more exceptions.

Events are forbidden, except for church services and Lower House proceedings, with the maximum capacity being 30 people.

Schools will stay open, but students are strictly asked to use face masks in the colleges and universities.

Sport: public remains prohibited, canteens remain closed. Individual sports, such as at the gym, or team sports with up to four people are still allowed.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta

Measures in Dutch, check here