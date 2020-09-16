Waalre to get its own solar park

Construction has started on Waalre’s solar park.

It will be built on the former baseball field in Dreefstraat. Soon 4,500 solar panels will generate electricity for about 500 households. The solar park is a step towards the council supplying more sustainable energy.

“Along with the residents, we’re working on becoming sustainable. Somewhere where it’s a pleasure to live, work and play”, a council spokesperson says.

It will initially be offered only to residents of Aalst-Waalre. There will be information evenings for residents next week. These will be on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 September.

The panels should be connected to the electricity grid in the last week of October.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven