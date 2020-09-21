PSV win again: 2-1

PSV has won the first home game of the season 2-1 against FC Emmen.

Noni Madueke scored the first goal of the match in the Philips Stadium after a tight cross from Philipp Max. That happened in the 21st minute. PSV did not really pull through after that. Not even at the beginning of the second half.

Own goal

An own goal by Yvon Mvogo resulted in the tying run. PSV then switched on for a while, but had to wait until the very last minutes of injury time. Substitute Maxi Romero gave PSV the full pound with his first goal in red and white: 2-1.

Schmidt not satisfied

Roger Schmidt was not satisfied with the game of his team, but did praise the character with which PSV ultimately fought for victory. “If we have to take anything from this game is that we have not given up,” PSV said on its website. “I have learned a lot about my team again. We deserved to win, but we will have to improve.”

Source: Studio040