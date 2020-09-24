Library’s ‘Wisdom Circles’ to empower women

Eindhoven Library has a brand new activity – Women in Leadership – WISDOM Circles©.

This event is specially designed to empower women. These are those looking to develop themselves as future leaders. And are interested in taking their career to the next level.

This course consists of a small group of up to ten female professionals. They meet every two to three weeks for two hours. There will be a total of nine meet-ups.

The facilitator

Martine Folkertsma will facilitate this course in almost flawless English. She works as a Chief of Staff and holds a Master’s degree in Organization and Leadership Development. She is also a certified facilitator.

Martine draws on over 19 years of experience in International Business. So, she brings broad expertise to the table. She helps professionals elevate their leadership, collaboration, and performance.

Leadership topics explored

In these meetings, the women will explore leadership topics relevant to their development. In the first session, participants will do three things.

Determine a personal leadership challenge

Establish their objectives

Agree, as a group, on seven topics to be discussed over the coming months.

These are on a pre-determined list. These topics include Leading high-performance teams, Executive presence, Diversity and inclusion, Cross-cultural management, and Making meetings work. Participants will also be required to do some preparation before the course.

The final session includes structured peer-coaching to address a personal leadership challenge.

The entire course cost only € 36,00 for library members, and € 45,00 for non-members. It will be held on 9 and 23 October, 6 and 27 November, 11 December, 15 and 29 January, and 12 and 26 February. People need to register, in advance, on the library website.

Everything will, of course, be corona-proof.

Source: Eindhoven Library