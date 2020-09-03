Holocaust survivor from Eindhoven dies aged 85

Hans Noach, a Holocaust survivor from Eindhoven, has died at the age of 85. His death was announced by the 18 September Foundation.

Noach lived on Catharinastraat in Eindhoven during the Second World War. Memorial stones bearing his name have since been laid in the street.

Noach was taken to Auschwitz via Camp Vught, a Nazi concentration camp near ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Both of his parents and his two brothers died in the concentration camps.

Noach was held in the children’s section of Auschwitz, where Dr. Mengele famously conducted gruesome experiments on many of the camp’s inmates.

After Auschwitz was liberated, Noach returned to the Netherlands. He later settled in Israel with his wife, where they had their children.

He received a badge of honour from Eindhoven city council in 2011.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman