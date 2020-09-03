500,000 corona pads in the pub to encourage corona tests

Half a million beer coasters with a promotional text will be distributed to encourage people to take corona tests. This will soon happen in pubs in Breda, Den Bosch, Eindhoven, Helmond, and Tilburg.

During recent months, the corona numbers have increased among the group of young people. For example, 40 Tilburg students tested positive for the virus last week and the majority of them got infected at various private parties held during the introduction week.

The three Brabant Municipal Health Services (GGDs) want to reach specifically young people with (mild) corona complaints. And they decided to print half a million beer coasters, with four different texts on them. One of them says:

Cough?

Are you unsure whether you have corona complaints?

Get tested for free. Make an appointment via coronatest.nl or call 0800-1202.

From tomorrow, Royal Horeca Netherlands will distribute the coasters in the five largest cities in Brabant, where each of the catering establishments will receive a thousand pieces.

Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei