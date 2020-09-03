DAF introduces new fully-electric truck

Truck manufacturer DAF has developed a fully electric, emission-free truck.

The DAF CF Electric has a range of 220km, double that of the previous model. With stopping, the range can reach 500km or more.

The truck, which can be fully charged in 75 minutes, is 700kg lighter than the previous model due to lighter batteries, which also increases the payload capacity.

Two types are available – Rigid and Tractor. Sales start in September, with the first trucks scheduled for delivery in early 2021.

Source: Studio040