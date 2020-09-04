Eindhoven Sinterklaas parade is cancelled

The organization which organize the parade of Sinterklaas in Eindhoven sees no possibility to safely organize the event this year. This is due to the corona crisis.

The entry of Sinterklaas in Eindhoven will not take place in the usual way this year. The committee managing the entry of Sinterklaas in Eindhoven has consulted the corona guidelines with the Eindhoven Municipality. After discussion, they’ve decided that the traditional entry into the city after arriving in the harbor is not going to be possible this year. Also, the festive procession through the city is not going to be possible. This date reserved for this event was on November 14.

“We find it very annoying,” begins Leontine van Kollenburg, chairman of the entry committee. “We are still busy to see what is possible. A film is currently one of the possibilities we are considering”.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta