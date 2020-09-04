Eindhoven girl nominated for National Children’s Prize

This year the nomination for the National Children Prize has gone to Jeske van Dam (10) from Eindhoven. She’s nominated because of her Children Corona Journal.

Jeske van Dam got an idea to make a corona newsreel for children: the Kinder Corona Journaal (the children corona journal). In it, she explains to her peers what measures have been introduced because of the coronavirus. She explains there what they can do to keep some fun in daily life. Jeske is nominated for the National Children’s Prize, together with twenty other children.

All nominees have come up with an idea in which they do something good for others, such as raising money, listening to stories of the elderly, or encouraging sports.

All videos they shared on YouTube at the beginning of this spring are a great success. The target groups are children between 6 and 10 years old. The prize was first awarded in 2019. The Prize is named after Lieutenant-General Cees de Veer. He believed there should be a prize for children who are committed to others.

The National Children’s Prize will be awarded on Wednesday, September 16 in Utrecht.

