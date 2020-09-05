High quality at first Kazerne Design Award event

Kazerne held its first-ever Design Award event last week. The ten nominees made it very difficult for the jury to select the best project.

The recent Design Academy graduates delivered high quality, diverse and creative concepts that all contribute to a more sustainable society. Due to the COVID 19 measures, not all students were able to present in person. But a good live connection made it possible to for all to present their case on a level playing field.

The audience also had to consider the rules. That meant they were spread through the room, and couldn’t cheer loudly. Nevertheless, the atmosphere was cosy and appropriate. The entire ceremony was broadcast live on youtube, so it was accessible for all.

Quick presentation

Every candidate had three minutes to present their case. The MC politely but strictly enforced that time limit. That didn’t cause any significant problems, and the interesting presentations went smoothly. The nominees were briefly interviewed too.

After the presentations, the audience had the chance to get a closer look at all the objects and ideas. The jury had half an hour to deal with the difficult task of picking only one winner. This person would be awarded €5,000 and the honour of the first prize in this competition. This competition will become an annual event.

And the winner is…

The jury provided balanced feedback on every project. They then announced the winner – Shaakira Jassat, with her Tea Drop project. On a symbolic level, Tea Drop recaptures this resource, whilst giving power back to the environment.

The pot condenses water vapour from the surrounding air. In contrast to our ‘available-on-demand’ lifestyle, you have to wait for the pot to fill with water. Only then can be boiled to make tea.

The input was of high-quality, from a very diverse and international group of participants. This is undoubtedly an event to look out for next year, hopefully in an even more festive setting. Some of the projects will be highlighted during the Dutch Design Week, later this year.

For Eindhoven News: Remco Vanderweel

Editor: Melinda Walraven