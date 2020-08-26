Council questions D66 and PvdA on express bike path

The Eindhoven municipal party of D66 (Democrats) and the PvdA (Labour Party) want to know how things stand with the construction of the express bike path between Eindhoven and Helmond.

According to the city council, construction of the Eindhoven section of the express bike path between Helmond and Eindhoven is due to begin and expected to be completed in 2021. This year, however, serious steps have been taken in the realisation of the express cycle track.

The Eindhoven section of the cycle path consists of two sections. The first section, the NS Station – Loosstraat section, they expect to complete in early 2021. Construction will begin in the autumn of 2020.

The other section, Loosstraat – Kleine Dommel, depends on ProRail’s building plans. The Eindhoven political groups want to know how the planning for both sections is progressing.

