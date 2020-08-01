Almost half of Brabant residents refuse face masks: Poll

A poll by Omroep Brabant shows that almost half of the residents of Brabant do not want face masks in their region. About 47 percent indicated this choice.

Almost 3000 people voted for the poll. Almost 15 percent think it’s a good idea.

Others are not in favour of it,unless the number of infections continue to rise (about 16 percent). And more than 22 percent are in favour of a compulsory face mask obligation on a national level.

Local measures

The government announced this week that it’ll not be mandatory to wear face masks in crowded places in the country, but that measures can be taken locally.

Municipalities are, therefore, allowed to introduce the measure to wear face masks themselves. Amsterdam and Rotterdam will do this as of next week.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta