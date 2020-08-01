Gas station robbed in Eindhoven

By
Chaitali
-
Gas station robbed in Eindhoven
Photo Credit: Pixabay.com

The gas station at Eisenhowerlaan was robbed on Friday morning. The employees were threatened with a knife. Subsequently, the robber escaped with an amount of money. 

The incident happened with the employees of a British Petroleum (BP) filling station around six o’clock on Friday morning. According to a police spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. 

Witness reports 

The perpetrator disappeared towards the direction of the Berenkuil. “There was a lot of police around in the area shortly after the robbery,” says the eyewitness. The suspect is a white man. Police estimates him to be about 25 years old. He is six feet tall, wearing grey clothes and a scarf. He was carrying a blue bag. The police investigation continues. 

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translator: Seetha 

 

Advertisement

LATEST NEWS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here