Gas station robbed in Eindhoven

The gas station at Eisenhowerlaan was robbed on Friday morning. The employees were threatened with a knife. Subsequently, the robber escaped with an amount of money.

The incident happened with the employees of a British Petroleum (BP) filling station around six o’clock on Friday morning. According to a police spokesperson, no injuries have been reported.

Witness reports

The perpetrator disappeared towards the direction of the Berenkuil. “There was a lot of police around in the area shortly after the robbery,” says the eyewitness. The suspect is a white man. Police estimates him to be about 25 years old. He is six feet tall, wearing grey clothes and a scarf. He was carrying a blue bag. The police investigation continues.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translator: Seetha