Outdoor pool to open soon

Just in time for the summer holidays – Ottenbad’s outdoor swimming pool will open on Saturday, 11 July. With special provisions, of course.

Ottenbad and Tongelreep swimming complexes officially reopened on 18 May already. Since then, the pools have gradually restarted their activities. At first, visitors could swim laps and do aqua jogging.

Children’s swimming lessons then resumed on 23 May. From 8 June, more swimming lanes were added, and people could do other aquatic exercises again. Then, more than two weeks ago, seniors were welcome back for exercise and therapeutic recreational swimming.

Outdoor pool reopens

Now, bored kids can go to Ottenbad’s outdoor pool again too. This can, however, not be a spontaneous visit. People have to book online, in advance, for the various activities. Bookings, which include the outdoor pool, are now open. If you don’t book, you won’t be allowed in.

People are asked not to book too many blocks at once. They should also cancel their slots if they aren’t going to use them. This is to ‘welcome as many visitors as before the outbreak of the virus’ reads an Eindhoven Sport press release.

‘De Tongelreep and Ottenbad also ask their visitors to consider each other in the swimming pool itself. So far, this has gone smoothly. The protocol is being well followed.’

What’s changed

Access only with an e-ticket.

Contactless payments are preferred at the pool, although cash payment is also possible.

There are limited changing facilities. Visitors are asked to come, wearing their swimwear under their clothes.

The dressing room layout has been changed, but the pool staff will give instructions.

There is no access to the Safety deposit boxes. People must keep their belonging with them.

The route inside the pool has been changed.

And, of course, people who’ve had any coronavirus symptoms in the last 24 hours shouldn’t go swimming.

Source: Eindhoven Sport

Translator: Melinda Walraven