Ottenbad and Tongelreep are open again with some changes

The Ottenbad and the Tongelreep pools are open from today, but with a number of adjustments and limitations.

For the time being it is only possible to swim laps or aqua jog at a number of times during the week. Swimming clubs may also resume their training.

Due to the corona crisis, both pools have taken measures. For example, only the indoor pools have been opened and rules have been drawn up that both visitors and employees must observe.

People who want to swim must book in advance. In addition, there are only a limited number of places where swimmers can change, so it is recommended to wear swimwear under normal clothing. Changing after swimming is possible, but there is no shower. Also, it is only possible to go to the toilet in an emergency and lockers should not be used.

Extension

Because both pools were closed due to COVID-19, it was decided to automatically renew discount cards, specifically the master key ticket or “passe-partout”, by ten weeks.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk