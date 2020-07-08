MPs: ‘Why no Park Hilaria?’

Christian Democrats (CDA) in the Dutch House of Representatives also want to know why Park Hilaria will not be held this year.

Last week, the Eindhoven municipality and organisers, Eindhoven247, decided to cancel this well-loved event. According to them, there’s not enough time to figure out an adapted version of the fair. There has to be sufficient space to keep the required 1.5m distance.

The fairground operators were angry about this. They referred to Tilburg. There a slimmed-down fair will soon be possible.

Meeting didn’t alter decision

Eindhoven’s CDA branch put questions about the same issue to the council. The fairground operators threatened to take action if nothing changes. They were invited for a meeting with Councillor Monique List. That, however, did nothing to change the decision.

CDA MPs now want to know if State Secretary, Mona Keijzer, can change anything about the situation. According to the CDA members, these problems play a role in multiple municipalities.

Even some small fairs are being denied permits. They asked Keijzer to talk to the Association of Dutch Municipalities. They want more events to go ahead.

