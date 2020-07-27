Eindhoven gets exclusive showroom for electric car

Polestar, an ultramodern car brand from Sweden with electric cars, opened three showrooms in the Netherlands last Saturday. One of which is in Eindhoven.

At Polestar, however, a showroom is called a Space and there is plenty to do. This way, customers can compose their car virtually, which is called customer journey. It is all part of their marketing campaign.

Void

“That’s part of it,” says Valéry Gresnigt of Polestar. “It is a somewhat more exclusive car. Customers also like that, and a good product just goes better with a nice overall picture.” For example, a Polestar is not gray, black or white, but thunder, void or snow.

State-of-the-art

For such a glitzy car, with a lick of void, you have to pull the wallet: they start at € 59,000. You do get a state-of-the-art car with all imaginable features. The Polestar Space on the Nieuwe Emmasingel is open from Saturday, July 25.

Source: Studio040