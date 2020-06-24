Violist, pianist to give first ‘concert for 100’

Violist, Dana Zemtsov, and pianist, Anna Fedorova, will give the first concert in the Muziekgebouw that can be attended by a hundred people.

The concert hall announced this. The performance will be on Wednesday, 1 July. That’s the first day on which the anti-corona measures will be further relaxed.

The duo will also present a new CD on that day. This will not only be the first 100-person concert. It’ll also be available via live streaming.

The musicians will play works by Rebecca Clarke and Claude Debussy, among others.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven

