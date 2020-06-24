Geldrop quiz is still on

The fourth edition of the Geldrop Dorpsquiz (town’s quiz) will go ahead in November as planned.

That’s despite the new anti-corona measures. The games have been adjusted in such a way as to meet the Dutch Health Department’s rules. That’s what the organisers say on their website.

“We have several scenarios in mind that we can implement, depending on the rules.” This year there will be hardly any assignments given in advance. There’ll only be a registration assignment and a quiz evening.

Like every year, the organisers have given a taste of what’s to come. This year’s it’s, “In November 2008, Pastor Felie Spooren wrote the foreword in which book about the men in Dongen”. Registration open on Saturday, 27 June on the website

The town quiz will take place on Saturday, 21 November. Please note, it’s in Dutch.

