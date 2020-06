The park is located on the grounds of Malvern Panalytical, acompany that makes X-ray tubes.

The solar park can generate about 500 megawatt hours of energy. That is about a third of what the company uses every year.

Panalytical is a former business unit of Philips. In 2017, the company merged with the British Malvern Instruments, after which Malvern Panalytical was created.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk