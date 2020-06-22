Provincial politicians in the breach for design center Complex

The Brabant opposition parties D66, PvdA and GroenLinks want deputy Wil van Pinxteren to work hard to bring a national design museum to Eindhoven.

They will submit a motion for this during the meeting of the Provincial Council on Friday. The deputy previously indicated that he was prepared to earmark 1 million euros for Complex.

In the budget of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, money has been made available for a national design center. Eindhoven had lobbied for this in the hope that that center would be located in Eindhoven. However, the Culture Council recently issued a damning opinion on the Eindhoven plans. As a result, it looks like the center will be located in Amsterdam, under the leadership of Waag Society.

The parties from Brabant open the discussion because they think there is still a chance to turn the tide. “It is still an advice from the Council for Culture, which the minister does not have to accept,” said D66 member of the Ine Meeuwis. “Otherwise the 85 millions end up in Amsterdam.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk