No Xmas winter circus this year

The Eindhoven Christmas winter circus has been cancelled. That’s most unfortunate, as it was to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

Parktheater, itself, organises this event. The theatre doesn’t think the anti-corona measures will be entirely relaxed by December. So, not enough people will be able to attend the performances.

The organisers, therefore, decided to cancel this year’s event. “It’s excruciating,” says Carla Evers, Parktheater’s spokeswoman. ” “Especially since it’s an anniversary edition. Unfortunately, the outlook’s too uncertain to continue with the organisation.”

1,400+ seats

“We normally have room for 944 visitors. When it’s circus time, two more grandstands are built. That increases the room to 1,444. Given the anti-corona measures, we’ve no guarantee that such spectator numbers will be possible in December.”

“We usually sell about 20,000 tickets for nine shows. But, such a number’s unrealistic this year. We would probably also not reach the number of tickets we’d have to sell to cover the costs. It is, therefore, too great a risk”, Evers says.

It’s also questionable whether all the artists booked by the theatre would be able to come. “The artists come from all over the world. It remains to be seen if -with all the measures taken to fight the virus – all these acts could actually make it.”

This year, we planned to go the extra mile for the Christmas Winter Circus’s 50th anniversary. Sadly, that won’t happen. “But next year we’ll pull out all the stops”, Carla says, “assuming 2021 can go ahead.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven