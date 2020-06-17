Any good ideas for the CBD?

A lot of construction is going to happen around Stationsplein in the coming years.

The Goed Plan! (Good Idea) initiative, therefore, wants to realise several projects during summers and autumns. These must help keep the area liveable. They think it’s a ‘Good Idea’ to do so in partnership with city dwellers.

The initiators are considering things like a city beach, or outdoor concert. Projects must be carried out between July and October. Each project will last for a month, at most.

Goed Plan!’s said that anyone with a good idea that would like to see come to life, can contact them on [email protected].

Source: www.studio40.nl

Translated by: Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/cultureel-programma-rondom-stationsplein