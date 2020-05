Eindhoven’s VDL has donated 100,000 items of protective equipment to emergency services in southeast Brabant (GGD Brabant Zuidoost), the company announced.

The donation, made through the VDL Foundation, includes face masks, cleanroom suits, overalls, and gloves.

The company brought the safety equipment to Eindhoven through its own global network. It also reserved some of the items for its own employees, who work closely together.

Source: Studio040