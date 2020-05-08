Geldrop-couple to have dream wedding after all

The anti-coronavirus measures have been relaxed, which means the wedding of Geldrop-couple, Jessica Lathouwers and Lester Kuiper, will be able to take place after all. The couple is elated with the news.

Jessica: “We are so relieved. We were waiting in anticipation and now the burden has been removed from our shoulders.” The couple were expecting the worst-case scenario. “My biggest worry was that the wedding had to be postponed.” says the bride.

The wedding is in September. Lester proposed two years ago. The bride was on holiday, when the groom flew out to surprise her.

A spanner thrown in the works

Since that moment, the wedding preparations started. Unfortunately, the coronavirus threw a spanner in the works. Lester: “We still need to organise the flowers. That is difficult if you can’t visit a florist. We can order it over the phone, but we don’t know enough about flowers to be able to do that.” Now that the anti-coronavirus measures are relaxed, Lester can visit the florist and preparations can be resumed.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris