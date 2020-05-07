‘Green islands’ to be placed in Eindhoven Canal

Three ‘green islands’ featuring native plants will be placed in the Eindhoven Canal next week, as part of a new construction project called Picuskade.

Provincial authorities have designated the Eindhoven Canal as an ecological connection zone. The islands, which will be placed between the harbour head and the Tongelresestraat bridge, will form part of this zone.

De Dommel water board granted a construction permit for the placing of the islands, which will be anchored to the canal floor to avoid hindering cleaning boats.

The plants will contribute to an improved environment for fish and smaller animals by helping prevent blue-green algae, which impacts water quality.