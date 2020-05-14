Stadsbrouwerij wins best beer in the Netherlands award

‘150 Watt’, a beer made by Stadsbrouwerij in Eindhoven, has won the title of ‘best beer in the Netherlands’.

Stadsbrouwerij’s ‘150 Watt’, a dark, heavy beer, received the most votes from the judging panel at this year’s edition of the Dutch Beer Challenge.

The winning beer is usually announced during a ceremony in Rotterdam. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the announcement was made via a Facebook live stream.

The Dutch Beer Challenge is an initiative run by the Dutch Beer Challenge (DBC) foundation. The jury consists of independent beer experts from the Netherlands, as well as international experts. The beer is sampled through blind taste tests. The winning beers often gain international recognition.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman