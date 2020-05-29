Some international students are lonely and broke

Some international students in the city are suffering from loneliness or financial problems due to the corona crisis. Eindhoven Councillor, Miriam Frosi, says the city should care about this young, intelligent community.

The novel coronavirus has impacted everyone’s lives in many ways. The student community’s no exception. Distressed students no longer have part-time jobs. Not working means no money to buy groceries.

Hungry Indian students have reached out to the Indian embassy for help, confirms Vishwanath Ng from the Indian Centre in the Netherlands (ICIN). Moreover, the persistent, stringent lockdown in India has made it nearly impossible for their parents to offer support. The Indian supermarket, ProvisionHop, has, therefore, set up an emergency service to provide students with free groceries.

All alone

Sophia from Argentina has been alone in a flat in Woensel for months. At the beginning of the corona crisis, her housemates left abruptly for their respective home countries. But for Sophia, that would mean the end of her architecture studies.

She bravely battles loneliness. Sometimes that means fighting back tears. But most of the time, she pulls herself together and goes for a run or does DIY.

Miriam Frosi says the city should care about these people. For example, by temporarily lowering or delaying tuition or rents, and providing good mental support. “We shouldn’t forget this group of internationals in Eindhoven. All residents should feel at home and feel good in this city.”

Vishwanath’s also convinced the city will benefit from keeping international students. “When they graduate, they often get a job here. They add something to society. I’d call them all highly qualified migrants, so staying here’s an advantage for the people here.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven