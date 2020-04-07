Sports council wants rents suspended

The Eindhoven Sports Council (ESR) has requested the municipality not charge rents from sports clubs for the time being. This is an attempt to prevent sports clubs in the city from falling on financial hard times due to the corona crisis.

City councillor, Stijn Steenbakkers, already announced last week that he’d support the clubs by suspending their rents for a few months. The municipality believes this should give the clubs some short term respite. Steenbakkers also referred to the government’s emergency regulation, which, under certain conditions, directly helps sports clubs with €4,000.

But these measures aren’t enough for the ESR. Rent mustn’t just be deferred but wholly cancelled. ‘There has to be a quick solution’, according to ESR board member, Herman Matheij. “Take the national football association (KNVB), for example. That association’s already stopped collecting fixed charges from clubs.”

The ESR’s still working out what effect the corona crisis will have on Eindhoven clubs. It’s become evident that for clubs, the situation’s pretty desperate. “Hence our plea for a rent-freeze. That’s already helped the clubs.”

Sponsorship

The corona crisis affects sports clubs from two sides. There are ongoing fixed expenses. But, they’re also confronted with a lack of income, now that their canteens have been closed for months. However, the ESR mainly fears the longer-term impact.

Matheij says, “Sponsors will likely withdraw support if they get into trouble themselves. Clubs are often dependent on that sponsorship for one-third of their income. In this already difficult time, they can’t have that.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering lessons. Click here for more info.