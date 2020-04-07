Campground owners unsure of compensation

Campsite owners in the region are in a state of uncertainty.

Income is declining, and they’re not yet entitled to compensation. While many business owners do have schemes to get through the corona crisis, campsites don’t. And the season’s started. It’s a difficult time for them.

“It’s a hopeless situation,” says Harry Geven of the ‘t Dekske camping site in nearby Wintelre. “Normally I have 20 caravans around this time of year. Now I have only three.” Some are temporary guests as their homes are being renovated. They have their own sanitary facilities. They’re allowed to stay, but holidaymakers aren’t allowed anymore.”

Less income

The measures have decreased the campsite’s income. However, Geven isn’t worried. “My wife and I run it together. We work without staff, so we’ll manage for the time being. But we hope we can open again at Whitsun. In the meantime, we’ll make sure everything’s perfect. All we can do is wait and hope for better times.”

But Bertie Witlox of the De Bocht camping ground in Oirschot is more worried. They have 60 spots. “Easter’s normally a busy weekend, we’re missing that, and it’s a real blow. We’re renting out a couple of chalets to people.”

“They live here temporarily, so that’s another source of income. If the crisis lasts long, we’ll have a problem. We’ve contacted the Free Recreation Foundation about compensation schemes, but we’ll have to wait and see”.

Camping ‘t Laageind in Oirschot is in a better position. They can do without compensation. “The government pot will soon be empty. Give the money to the people who really need it. We’ll survive this season. We’re not going bankrupt yet”, says owner Annie van Kollenburg.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta