New website lets customers order vouchers for crisis-hit catering businesses

The financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have been particularly tough for the hospitality industry, with many businesses closing temporarily or even permanently as a result of social distancing measures.

An initiative set up by national hospitality organisation Koninklijke Horeca Netherlands aims to help hospitality business owners facing a loss of income with a new website, www.helpdehoreca.nl.

Hospitality businesses can sign up to have their business listed on the website, where visitors can purchase vouchers to redeem at a later date. Customers can search by city, postcode, or business name to find their favourite local cafe, bar, or restaurant.

A €300,000 emergency fund will ensure refunds are available for any vouchers that become irredeemable due to the permanent closure of a business.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with digital gift card provider Gifty, is backed by industry big names such as Friesland Campina, Sligro, Makro, and Unilever.