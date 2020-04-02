City council announces relief measures for municipal tenants

Eindhoven city council will implement a number of measures to help residents renting municipal real estate during the coronavirus crisis, it said in a letter to tenants.

The council said it will delay sending invoices for April and May as much as possible, and that tenants who are unable to pay will not be sent reminders or face collections procedures.

The measures currently apply indefinitely while the long-term consequences of the pandemic for tenants and the council remain unclear.

Additional measures may be taken after an investigation into the effects of the crisis.

The council said the letter was a general response to the influx of questions it has received regarding rent payments and the financial issues tenants are facing as a result of the crisis.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman