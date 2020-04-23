Artwork from local artists to go on display at Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport has announced plans to exhibit local artists’ work in its forecourt. The exhibition is part of a new collaboration with the Van Abbemuseum.

The aim of the project is to provide a platform for local art, culture and innovation. To begin with, the airport will display three showcases by the Eindhoven-based designer, Piet Hein Eek.

For many international visitors to the Netherlands, Eindhoven Airport is the first and last part of Eindhoven that they see. Organisers therefore hope that the exhibition will leave a lasting impression of the city.

Revamp

The exhibition forms part of the larger initiative to revamp several areas of the airport. A new multi storey car park was built at the end of 2019. In addition, the construction of Airport Boulevard, a multi-purpose building between the car park and the airport containing food stalls and green spaces, is also being finalised.

Unknown launch date

When the exhibition will be launched is still unknown. An airport spokesperson indicated that they will probably wait until passenger numbers increase again after the coronavirus crisis.

Translation: Rachael Vickerman

Source: Studio040