New rental team to boost Eindhoven’s hospitality as a student city

A new ‘rental team’ will help students in Eindhoven navigate housing issues such as rent prices, safety and quality standards, and leases.

The rental team, already a success in other cities, will serve as a point of contact for students with questions about their housing situation, ensure compliance with rules and regulations, and assist international students with legal issues.

The team is part of a set of agreements laid out by the municipality as part of a student housing covenant that also refers to an essential increase in available student housing.

Involved partners include TU/e, Fontys, Summa College, Design Academy Eindhoven, Vestide/Woonbedrijf, student representatives, and private landlords’ association Vastgoed Belang.

Councillor Yasin Torunoglu underlined the importance of a good residential climate. “As a student city, we have an obligation towards young people who choose Eindhoven”, he said, adding that adequate student housing is “a major consideration” in attracting and retaining talent.

The rental team will be operation from 1 May via huurteameindhoven.nl. Due to the coronavirus measures currently in place, it is unclear when a physical helpdesk will open. More information about this will be available on the website.