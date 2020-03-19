Tilburg man wants to unite the Netherlands with flag: ‘Show that we are strong together’

Zeus Hoenderop, a visual artist from Tilburg, has a mission. By hanging up a ‘flag of solidarity’, he hopes that people across the Netherlands can find strength and support as the country works to control the coronavirus.

‘In this way, we can show that we are strong together,’ he says.

On 27 February, Hoenderop hung his flag from the Heuvelse Kerk, a church in the centre of Tilburg. He received a lot of reactions on his Facebook page as people wondered what the flag represents.

The flag bears a large green circle, outlined by a purple circle against a white background. According to Hoenderop, it represents solidarity during the corona crisis.

The flag suddenly became very relevant. Less than four hours after Hoenderop hung the flag, news broke that the Netherlands’ first coronavirus case in the Netherlands had been confirmed in Tilburg. ‘That was a special moment. It hardly seems like a coincidence,’ Hoenderop says.

No profit motive

Hoenderop made the flag available to purchase yesterday, via this website. ‘The coronavirus affects us all, and it is precisely in these difficult times that we must show the flag. With the flag, you can offer support. For example, you can hang it on your balcony.’

According to Hoenderop, he does not make a profit from selling the flags. ‘I don’t make a cent from it. I definitely don’t do it for the money!’.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Rachael Vickerman