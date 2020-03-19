Housing agency offers full-service flats to ‘vital’ staff

Residence32 is a full-service housing agency in Eindhoven. It is doing its part in this coronavirus crisis by offering temporary housing to people working in the healthcare sector or other vital professions.

Many people in healthcare and vital job groups will be working very long hours in the coming weeks. Residence32 wants to give some of them a place to rest after a hard day’s work that is close to their work location. Five fully equipped apartments in the centre of Eindhoven are available free of charge until 6 April.

Denny Janssen, Residence32’s Commercial Director, says, “We are grateful for the fantastic work the nurses, doctors, and other aid workers are doing. They are keeping the Netherlands going during this crisis. We would like to do our part by offering them these apartments.”

If you know any care or social work organisation that is looking for temporary accommodation in Eindhoven, please share this message with the housing agency. The flats will be randomly divided up among the applications the agency receives by Sunday, 22 March, at the latest. You can register via this link.

Editor: Melinda Walraven