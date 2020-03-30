30-day European travel ban: effective today

As the number of coronavirus cases nears the 2,500-mark in the Netherlands, the government is implementing travel restrictions to help curb the spread of this disease. These apply on all unnecessary travels from other countries to Europe (i.e. all EU Member States, all Schengen members and the UK).

These travel restrictions apply, in principle, for a period of 30 days. They are effective from today at 18:00. There are, however, exceptions:

EU citizens (including UK nationals) and their family members;

Nationals of Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein and their family members;

Third-party country nationals with a valid residence card or permit – in accordance with Directive 2003/109/EC (the LTR Directive);

Third-party country nationals who have a right to residence from other European directives or from the national law of a Member State;

Long-stay visa holders, including persons with a temporary residence permit (MVV).

Other people with a vital function or need, are also excluded. These include:

Healthcare personnel;

Cross-border workers;

People employed in the transport of goods, if necessary;

Diplomats;

Military personnel;

People working for international and humanitarian organisations;

People with compelling reasons to visit their families;

Transit passengers who want to travel via the Netherlands to another third country;

People who need international protection, where the border procedure fully applies;

People allowed into the country for humanitarian reasons.

Source: Rijksoverheid

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven