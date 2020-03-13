Radio stations also affected by this virus

The Eindhoven-based radio stations, Studio040 and Glow FM, will be limiting their radio programmes for the rest of the month.

The measure has been taken due to the stricter guidelines on combating the new coronavirus, says Managing Director and Editor, Michiel Bosgra. “Our radio stations are largely run by volunteers. They are mostly training or work somewhere else for the rest of the week. All in all, many people come here during the week. We do not think it is responsible to continue with this now.”

Studio040 will now give priority to the regular news editors. They will continue to work, although part of the work will be done from home. “A lot of our systems work online these days, so it does not matter where the editor sits. Only videos production works best if you can work from our central location,” explains Bosgra.

Limiting the number of people working in the studio building is also intended to prevent the news editors, themselves, from becoming infected with the coronavirus. “Even though this virus is particularly dangerous for specific groups. We do not want to play a role in infecting vulnerable people. And it would also be very difficult if several journalists became ill at the same time.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven